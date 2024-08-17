FY2024 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JELD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JELD

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

JELD-WEN stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.22 and a beta of 2.28. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,320,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,323,000 after purchasing an additional 71,917 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,226,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after purchasing an additional 191,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,366,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after purchasing an additional 220,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,335,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.