FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.83. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of $44.57 and a 1-year high of $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6,244.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.587 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

