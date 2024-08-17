FY2024 EPS Estimates for TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Cut by Analyst

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Lifesci Capital reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TScan Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 855.84% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TScan Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCRX opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. TScan Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TScan Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 15,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

