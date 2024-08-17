Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 2,081,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.0 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance

GXYEF stock remained flat at $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It operates through Gaming and Entertainment, and Construction Materials segments. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

