Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,350,200 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 2,081,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 250.0 days.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Stock Performance
GXYEF stock remained flat at $4.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91.
Galaxy Entertainment Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Galaxy Entertainment Group
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.