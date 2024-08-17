Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (GLPEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1553 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.51.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Galp Energia, SGPS had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

