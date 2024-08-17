GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 2.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 1,707,784 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 23,617,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Get GameStop alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GameStop

GameStop Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.00 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). GameStop had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $881.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $58,320.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,582.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,183 shares of company stock worth $81,001. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 32.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in GameStop by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.