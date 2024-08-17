Geegoopuzzle Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00007751 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $689.55 million and $436,583.41 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,297.72 or 0.99976957 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007854 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012393 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

GGP is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 4.59388185 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $231,743.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

