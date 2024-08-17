Geodrill (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.94 and last traded at $1.95. 36,198 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 15,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.
Geodrill Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.
Geodrill Company Profile
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.