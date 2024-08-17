Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.12

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$58.12 and last traded at C$57.70, with a volume of 182745 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIL. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gildan Activewear to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$2,077,495.00. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Juan Carlos Contreras Contreras Y. Contreras sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.06, for a total value of C$161,200.13. Also, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.55, for a total value of C$2,077,495.00. Insiders sold a total of 102,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,893 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

