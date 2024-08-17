Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires 3,372 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,990 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.35. 7,442,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,432,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

