Gladius Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.55. 285,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,517. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.73. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

