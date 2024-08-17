Gladius Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 796.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Arrow Electronics accounts for 0.0% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $396,046.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ARW traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.28. The company had a trading volume of 496,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,993. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average of $123.65. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.27. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $135.31.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

