Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,727,000 after purchasing an additional 82,630 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $498,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,469,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,517,664.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

PLYA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.37. 1,220,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,275. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.72. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $981.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $235.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.95 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancún, Hyatt Ziva Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Cancún, Wyndham Alltra Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos located in Mexico; Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, and Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa situated in Jamaica; the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Family Resort, the Hilton La Romana All-Inclusive Adult Resort, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana, and Jewel Palm Beach located in the Dominican Republic; and manages resorts on behalf of third-party owners.

See Also

