Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Extreme Networks by 47.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 363,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 116,053 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 297.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter worth $156,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,786,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,453. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -207.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $256.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.21 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

Extreme Networks Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

