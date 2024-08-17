Gladius Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 2,175 Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Hub Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBG traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.24. 217,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,731. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

