Gladius Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 59.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Kforce by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,524.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,114. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KFRC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,348. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.89. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $74.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

