Gladius Capital Management LP Has $214,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gladius Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Trading Up 1.2 %

Fastenal stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.45. 3,113,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,654. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fastenal

Fastenal Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.