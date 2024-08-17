Gladius Capital Management LP Has $72,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 1,094.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.08. 4,172,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,704,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 96.08 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $47.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,641.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $161,100. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.