Gladius Capital Management LP Invests $32,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 62.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,207.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 206,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.91. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 104.98% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

