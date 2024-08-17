Gladius Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 29,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.96. 562,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,474. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $146.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

