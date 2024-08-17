Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 2,485 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Gladius Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.3 %

WBD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 34,364,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,069,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

