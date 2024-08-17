Gladius Capital Management LP Sells 911 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Gladius Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Robert Half by 105.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,818,000 after buying an additional 1,875,476 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after acquiring an additional 917,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,265,000 after purchasing an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth $73,311,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half by 900.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 834,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,155,000 after purchasing an additional 751,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.31. The company had a trading volume of 663,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,890. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.68. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Insider Activity at Robert Half

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $82,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

