Gladius Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Gladius Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for 0.1% of Gladius Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rollins were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Rollins by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Rollins by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock valued at $948,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.18. 1,742,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,008. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

