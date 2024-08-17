Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Position Increased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Global Payments worth $16,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Global Payments by 30.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Global Payments from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.92.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,126. The company has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

