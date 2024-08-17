Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL) Trading 0.5% Higher

Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF (NYSEARCA:SOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 39,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the average daily volume of 6,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.
Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Fertilizers/Potash ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.