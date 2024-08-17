Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Globant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.56.

GLOB stock traded up $9.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.24. The company had a trading volume of 844,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,264. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.73 and a 200 day moving average of $192.91.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Research analysts expect that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Globant by 529.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the second quarter worth $31,000. BOKF NA raised its position in Globant by 15,800.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

