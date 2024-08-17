Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $240.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $238.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLOB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Globant from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Globant in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a sell rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.56.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $9.87 on Friday, reaching $204.24. 844,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,264. Globant has a one year low of $151.68 and a one year high of $251.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.91.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Globant will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Globant by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Globant by 3.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

