Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Globus Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLBS opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $7.71 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime

Globus Maritime Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globus Maritime stock. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime Limited ( NASDAQ:GLBS Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,523 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. EWA LLC owned about 0.08% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2023, the company's fleet include six and nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 453,745 deadweight tonnage and 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

