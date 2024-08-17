Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 16,748 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,582 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,748 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,643,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,353. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.47 and a 200 day moving average of $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $193.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

