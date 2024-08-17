Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 1,795 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,904,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,675 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.68. 4,039,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,802.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

