Gradient Investments LLC Has $127,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NJUL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. The stock had a trading volume of 23,022 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

