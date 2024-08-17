Gradient Investments LLC Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM)

Gradient Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MEM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,862 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000.

NYSEARCA MEM traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $30.65. 3,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,284. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.90. Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $31.84.

The Matthews Emerging Markets Equity Active ETF (MEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market companies with perceived sustainable growth potential. MEM was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

