Gradient Investments LLC Has $151,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2,792.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,766,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,596,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,318,000 after purchasing an additional 633,765 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,448,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,131,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

NRG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.78. 2,529,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.30 and a 52-week high of $87.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

