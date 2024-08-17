Gradient Investments LLC Has $17.76 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 39,855 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $17,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,779 shares of company stock worth $11,103,553. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,013,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

