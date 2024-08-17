Gradient Investments LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after buying an additional 843,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.34. 1,404,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,342. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $184.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

