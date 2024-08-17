Gradient Investments LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,161,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,904,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $63.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

