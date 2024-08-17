Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 356.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Comerica by 4.9% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 237,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at $1,764,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 66.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at $891,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,292,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,989. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $37.40 and a one year high of $58.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.52.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

