Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 3,863.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIXD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,272,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,269,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,185 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,365,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,033,000 after purchasing an additional 764,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,767,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,082,000 after purchasing an additional 733,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.80. 565,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,620. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $45.54.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.