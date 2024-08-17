Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 105 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $4,332,134 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.7 %

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,435,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,395,581. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.28 and a 200 day moving average of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $192.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.