Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 2,349 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 134.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,722,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

