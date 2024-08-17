Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 2,349 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 134.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Altria Group Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,722,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574,669. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MO
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.