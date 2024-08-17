Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 389,405 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,405 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises about 1.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $68,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group bought a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth $13,184,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Get JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.47. 246,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,912. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.06 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.54.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.