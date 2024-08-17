Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $15,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.65.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $134.28. 3,727,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,873. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.59 and a 1-year high of $145.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

