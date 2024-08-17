Gradient Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $39,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $5.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $504.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,587,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

