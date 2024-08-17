Gradient Investments LLC Sells 4,810 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $14,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,024.6% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. Bank of America reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,452,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,990,063. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

