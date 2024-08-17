Gradient Investments LLC Sells 899,795 Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899,795 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 71.98% of Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF worth $42,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GBUY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,082. Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.21.

The Goldman Sachs Future Consumer Equity ETF (GBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed to invest in global stocks associated with priorities and spending habits of younger consumers. GBUY was launched on Nov 9, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

