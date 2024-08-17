Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,395.00

Gresham House Strategic plc (LON:GHS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,395 ($17.81) and traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($18.26). Gresham House Strategic shares last traded at GBX 1,395 ($17.81), with a volume of 4,429 shares trading hands.
Gresham House Strategic Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £63.35 million and a PE ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,395 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,395.
About Gresham House Strategic
Gresham House Strategic plc specializes in PIPE, pre-IPO, growth and acquisition, recovery capital investments. The fund invests in financial services, media, information and communication technology, digital information and technology, healthcare, and life sciences. It prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom and Europe and can also co-invest outside Europe with local venture capital firms.
