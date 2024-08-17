GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Director Stephen Aiello Purchases 51,084 Shares of Stock

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Aiello purchased 51,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $97,570.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 446,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,976.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GRWG opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $137.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $3.78.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $53.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 22.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $2.55 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,411,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 43,701 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in GrowGeneration by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GrowGeneration by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in GrowGeneration by 44.0% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at about $5,934,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

