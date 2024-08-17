Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Short Interest Up 26.2% in July

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 85,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

PAC traded up $4.23 on Friday, reaching $167.84. The company had a trading volume of 55,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,808. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $197.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.75 and its 200 day moving average is $163.83.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $421.54 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 47.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.8657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

