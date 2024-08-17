Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,948,300 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 8,036,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,896.6 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 3.6 %

GRBMF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

