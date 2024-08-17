Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,948,300 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 8,036,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,896.6 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Down 3.6 %
GRBMF traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295. Grupo Bimbo has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $5.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
