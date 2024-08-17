Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Up 29.2% in July

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 506,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 27,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.28% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Guardforce AI Price Performance

Shares of Guardforce AI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. 123,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.22. Guardforce AI has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.